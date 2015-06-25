TOKYO, June 25 Toshiba Corp's CEO said
on Thursday the company was still undecided on when it could
resume dividends after cancelling a year-end payment due to an
investigation into accounting irregularities.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year
that ended in March because of the probe into irregularities,
which it says likely led to profits being overstated by around
54 billion yen ($436 million) in recent years.
Sources have said the company was considering an
extraordinary dividend to compensate for the missed year-end
payment but CEO Hisao Tanaka told an annual shareholders'
meeting that it was "not yet decided".
($1 = 123.8800 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)