TOKYO, March 24 Singapore-based fund Effissimo
said on Friday it had bought its 8.14 percent stake in Toshiba
Corp because it expects its share price to gain and
produce returns though a longer-term increase in corporate
value.
Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most
famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, has become the
largest shareholder in Toshiba with its stake, a regulatory
filing showed on Thursday.
Effissimo's purchase of Toshiba shares is worth about 65
billion yen ($584 million), based on its closing price on March
15, the date of ownership shown in the filing.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)