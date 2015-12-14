TOKYO Dec 14 A Japanese regulatory board will
recommend punishing an Ernst & Young affiliate, a person
familiar with the process said on Monday, after its audit of
Toshiba Corp failed to spot Japan's worst accounting
scandal in four years.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC said last week the Financial
Services Agency (FSA) was investigating its staff involved with
the audit of Toshiba after the $1.3 billion accounting scandal
at the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate.
The firm said it was also undergoing a routine biennial
inspection by regulators over its governance and overall
operations.
The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight
Board, a regulatory body within the FSA, on Tuesday will seek
punishment of the firm after judging that its inspection system
had been inadequate, the source said.
Representatives of the oversight board and ShinNihon could
not immediately be reached for comment.
The FSA has separately been investigating the scandal. It
will consider the accounting board's recommendations in deciding
whether to act against the company or the accounting firm, the
source said.
The Toshiba affair is Japan's biggest accounting scandal
since fraud was discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and
camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon
client.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Mark Potter)