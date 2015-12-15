* Toshiba auditor's work "conspicuously inappropriate" -
panel
* Punishment to be determined later
TOKYO Dec 15 A Japanese regulatory board
recommended punishing an Ernst & Young affiliate after its audit
of Toshiba Corp failed to spot Japan's worst accounting
scandal in four years.
The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight
Board, a regulatory panel within Japan's Financial Services
Agency (FSA), said it had found Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC's
auditing "conspicuously inappropriate", but added that there was
no indication that Toshiba had pressured the company.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon "failed to exercise professional
scepticism in auditing Toshiba," a senior panel official told
reporter, declining to be named as per the regulator's policy.
It was not immediately clear how the auditor would be
punished. A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on
Monday about the panel's recommendation.
In a statement in Japanese, Ernst & Young ShinNihon
apologised for "causing great concern and trouble" in a
statement in Japanese, adding: "We will work to regain public
trust with fresh determination and commitment."
Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear
power, is undergoing a restructuring after revelations this year
that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as
fiscal 2008.
The company is behind Japan's biggest accounting scandal
since fraud was discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and
camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon
client.
