TOKYO Dec 18 Japan's financial regulator will
punish an Ernst & Young affiliate next week after the firm's
audit of Toshiba Corp missed the country's worst
accounting scandal in four years, a person familiar with the
process said on Friday.
The Financial Services Agency will fine Ernst & Young
ShinNihon LLC and suspend it from taking on new business
contracts, the source told Reuters, after an FSA accountancy
panel on Tuesday recommended punishing the firm over
"conspicuously inappropriate" auditing.
The amount of the fine and the duration of its suspension
are still under consideration, the source said.
Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear
power, is in the throes of a restructuring after revelations
this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far
back as fiscal 2008.
