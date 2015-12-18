* Details of punishment to be announced next week - source
* Ernst & Young ShinNihon failed for years to spot Toshiba
scandal
* Firm to be first auditor to be fined in Japan
By Takahiko Wada
TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's financial regulator will
punish an Ernst & Young affiliate next week after its audit of
Toshiba Corp failed to detect the country's worst
accounting scandal in four years, a person familiar with the
process said on Friday.
The Financial Services Agency will fine Ernst & Young
ShinNihon LLC and suspend it from taking on new business
contracts, the source told Reuters, after an FSA accountancy
panel on Tuesday recommended punishing the firm over
"conspicuously inappropriate" auditing.
The amount of the fine and the duration of its suspension
are under consideration, the source said.
The punishment will mark the first time an auditor has been
fined in Japan.
FSA spokesman Takuji Yano declined to comment. A spokesman
for the firm also declined to comment as the investigation is
still underway.
After the FSA accountancy-oversight panel this week
recommended punishment, Ernst & Young ShinNihon apologised in a
statement for "causing great concern and trouble", vowing to
"work to regain public trust with fresh determination and
commitment".
Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear
power, is in the throes of restructuring after revelations this
year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as
fiscal 2008.
The FSA's Certified Public Accountants and Auditing
Oversight Board on Tuesday criticised the auditor, saying it had
"failed to exercise professional scepticism in auditing
Toshiba", while finding no indication that Toshiba had pressured
the company.
Toshiba's accounting scandal is Japan's biggest since fraud
was discovered in 2011 at medical-equipment and camera maker
Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon client.
