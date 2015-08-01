TOKYO Aug 1 The Japanese affiliate of Ernst &
Young LLC has launched an in-house investigation into its audit
of Toshiba Corp in the wake of the electronics maker's
$1.2 billion accounting scandal, a person with knowledge of the
matter said.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC has established a team of about
20 executives to investigate whether there were any problems
with how it conducted its audits of Toshiba, the person said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity. No one could be
reached at the company's offices in Tokyo on Saturday.
The news was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper.
Last month an extrnal panel of lawyers and accountants hired
to probe Toshiba's accounts found the company had inflated
profits by 152 billion yen ($1.23 billion) over seven years by
postoponing the realization of losses and other schemes.
The scandal ranks as one of corporate Japan's biggest
alongside the 2011 accounting fraud at medical equipment and
camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also a client of
Ernst & Young ShinNihon.
The Japan Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a
self-regulatory body for the accounting industry, said last week
that it had started investigating the audit of Toshiba. The
Financial Services Agency, the country's financial regulator, is
expected to follow with its own probe in the coming months.
The in-house investigating team at Ernst & Young ShinNihon
is made of audit check specialists, and there will be no
cross-over with the roughly 150 people working to finish the
post-scandal audit of Toshiba's accounts, the person familiar
with the matter said.
The auditing firm will aim to finish its investigation by
the end of August, the person said.
($1 = 123.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)