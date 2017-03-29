BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after facing billions in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION