TOKYO, June 12 Japanese industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp said an internal inquiry had found
instances of irregular accounting worth another 3.6 billion yen,
on top of the 50 billion yen already announced.
Toshiba has not closed its books for the year that ended in
March because of investigations into its book-keeping.
It has said previously that accounting problems likely led
to profits being overstated by at least 50 billion yen ($400
million) in recent years. These discoveries are being examined
by a third-party committee.
Toshiba said in a statement on Friday that an internal
investigation running in parallel to the third-party inquiry had
found another 12 instances of irregularities in the five years
through March, 2014.
They included not making provisions for a cancelled
contract, postponed recording of expenses and underestimating
material costs, it said.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have fallen about 15 percent
since the company disclosed an initial internal investigation in
early April.
($1 = 123.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by David Clarke)