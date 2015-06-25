* Third-party probe ongoing, results due mid-July
* Next shareholders' mtg in September, chance for board
changes
* CEO says not sure when dividend payment will resume
(Adds next shareholders' meeting in Sept, details of probe)
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, June 25 Toshiba Corp may appoint
more outside board members to improve oversight of its accounts
which it is now investigating after finding irregularities, its
CEO said on Thursday.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year
that ended in March as a third-part committee it hired probes
its book-keeping practices. It has said it likely overstated
profits by around 54 billion yen ($436 million) in recent years.
The company has also skipped its year-end dividend to
shareholders, who angrily challenged Chief Executive Hisao
Tanaka during an annual general meeting, which lasted for a
record 3-1/4 hours.
"This is the biggest crisis in our 140 years of business,"
Tanaka said, as several shareholders called on him and the board
to resign. "To ensure this does not happen again, we are
considering the appointment of more outside directors and
improving governance."
Currently, a quarter of Toshiba's current 16 board members
are independent. The company is due to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting in September, when it may propose new
board members.
Tanaka's proposal comes after Japan earlier this month
adopted a new corporate governance code, which requires listed
companies to hire multiple outside directors and encourages
companies to prioritise shareholder returns.
These guidelines have also encouraged disgruntled
shareholders to speak out.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have fallen about 15 percent
since the company disclosed the internal investigation in April.
"I've never seen Toshiba in such a state," said one
shareholder, who declined to be named. "Everyone must quit."
The third-party investigation is expected to announce
details on the irregularities by mid-July. Tanaka said it
remained unclear when Toshiba could resume dividend payouts.
People familiar with the company's plans have said it was
considering an extraordinary dividend to compensate for the
missed year-end payment.
So far, Toshiba has said its accounting irregularities
included not booking appropriate losses and expenses, as well as
underestimating material costs.
Tanaka said Toshiba discovered the problems after the
financial regulator asked to inspect its accounting practices in
February. He declined to comment when asked if the regulators
had been tipped off by a whistleblower.
($1 = 123.8800 yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)