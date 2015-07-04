* Toshiba says it has nothing to disclose now
* Nikkei says earnings mark-down could be around 150 bln yen
* Third-party probe due to be completed in mid-July
TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Toshiba Corp may
need to mark down past earnings by over 100 billion yen ($814
million), more than double earlier estimates, after an
investigation into past accounting practices found more
irregularities, a source familiar with the matter said on
Saturday.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Saturday the
newly discovered errors, related to computer parts procurement,
could see an earnings mark down of around 150 billion yen at the
industrial conglomerate.
In a statement, Toshiba said it had no information to
disclose now, citing the ongoing investigation.
The company has not been able to close its books for the
year that ended in March while a third-party committee reviews
its past bookkeeping practices in a probe prompted by
regulators. It has also skipped its year-end dividend to
shareholders.
The investigation had previously found inappropriate
bookkeeping in areas such as highway electronic toll collection
systems, power meters and semiconductors likely led to profits
being overstated by nearly 55 billion yen in recent years.
The company has said irregularities found so far included
not booking appropriate losses and expenses, as well as
underestimating material costs.
The investigation is expected to conclude in mid-July.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have fallen 17 percent since
the company disclosed the internal investigation in early April.
The current accounting investigation is Toshiba's second in
less then two years. In October 2013, it announced that it found
its medical subsidiary, Toshiba Medical information Systems, had
overstated results for several years.
Previous accounting investigations in Japan have included
camera and medical equipment maker Olympus Corp's 13-year
cover-up of $1.7 billion in losses.
($1 = 122.8000 yen)
