* Probe looking at cause as well as size of problems
-sources
* Investigation due to conclude by mid-July
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, July 9 An independent investigation of
Toshiba Corp's accounting irregularities is looking at
the role played by top officials, people familiar with the
matter said, a move that could force a management overhaul at
the Japanese conglomerate.
As the probe has widened from looking into accounting errors
at Toshiba's infrastructure business to checking books for a
broad range of operations, investigators have interviewed upper
management and examined their internal e-mails in an effort to
find the root cause of irregularities, they added.
In the biggest Japanese accounting scandal since medical
device and camera maker Olympus admitted in 2011 it
used improper accounting to conceal investment losses, Toshiba
has seen its market value slide by a quarter or $4 billion since
the probe began in April.
Profit writedowns could come to more than 150 billion yen
($1.2 billion), one source has said - an amount at least three
times more than initial estimates. Other people familiar with
the matter have said Toshiba is set to tap banks for a credit
line worth up 600 billion yen.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to talk to media. Toshiba said it did not know the
content of the investigation and has denied that it is seeking a
credit line.
The probe, which is being led by two accountants and two
lawyers, is due to conclude in mid-July.
Investigators, in recent interviews with Toshiba executives,
have focused much of their questioning on a push by top
management to grow revenue outside the conglomerate's ailing
nuclear business following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster,
the sources said.
Their central theory is that executives set overly
aggressive targets in new businesses such as smart meters and
electronic toll booths, which encouraged officials to understate
costs and overestimate revenue in those businesses, they said.
($1 = 121.4400 yen)
