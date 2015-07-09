* Investigators interviewed management, looked at emails
-sources
* Toshiba set for profit writedowns, may seek credit line
-sources
* Japan's biggest accounting scandal since Olympus in 2011
* Investigation due to conclude by mid-July
(Adds details on investigators' likely conclusions, potential
resignation of vice chairman)
By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, July 9 An independent investigation of
Toshiba Corp's accounting irregularities is looking at
the role played by top officials, people familiar with the
matter said, a move that could force a management overhaul at
the Japanese conglomerate.
As the probe has widened from looking into accounting errors
at Toshiba's infrastructure business to checking books for a
broad range of operations, investigators have interviewed upper
management and examined internal e-mails in an effort to find
the root cause of the irregularities, the people said.
Toshiba has been unable to close its books for the past
financial year and seen its market value slide by a quarter or
$4 billion due to the accounting scandal - which has become
Japan's biggest since camera maker Olympus admitted in
2011 it used M&A deals to conceal investment losses.
Investigators' central theory is that executives, worried
about the impact of the 2011 Fukushima disaster on its nuclear
unit, set overly aggressive targets in new businesses such as
smart meters and electronic toll booths, encouraging the
understating of costs and overestimating of revenue in those
divisions, the sources added.
"Perhaps there was a feeling that as long as they could just
get through the immediate fiscal year, that was good enough,"
said one company source.
Profit writedowns could come to more than 150 billion yen
($1.2 billion), a separate source has said - an amount at least
three times more than initial estimates. Other people familiar
with the matter have said Toshiba is set to tap banks for a
credit line worth up 600 billion yen.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to talk to media. Toshiba said it did not know the
content of the investigation and has denied that it is seeking a
credit line.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate first disclosed
accounting irregularities in early April, two months after
financial regulators ordered a report on past bookkeeping. The
probe, led by two accountants and two lawyers, is due to
conclude in mid-July.
A regulatory source said Toshiba would likely be fined at
the very least and that the regulator would see if the probe
uncovers malicious intent before deciding whether to pursue a
criminal case.
HARD TO STAY
The Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday that Vice
Chairman Norio Sasaki, who served as company president between
2009 and 2013, would likely step down from the board of
directors. A source familiar with the matter said it could be
"tough" for Sasaki to stay.
Sasaki, current CEO Hisao Tanaka and other board members
were reappointed at a recent shareholders' meeting. But the
company is holding another such meeting in September, an
opportunity that analysts believe could be used to reshuffle
management and draw a line under the problem.
In addition to a credit line, sources said Toshiba is also
considering selling assets including part of its stake in U.S.
nuclear unit Westinghouse. Other media reports have said that
those funds could be used to make up for any profit writedowns.
The company said it had been considering lowering its 87
percent stake in the U.S.-based nuclear power company for some
time, and that this had nothing to do with the accounting probe.
The current accounting investigation is Toshiba's second in
less then two years. In October 2013, it announced it had found
that its medical subsidiary, Toshiba Medical information
Systems, had overstated results for several years.
($1 = 121.4400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)