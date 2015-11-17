TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's securities watchdog is
likely to recommend a fine of about 7.5 billion yen ($60
million) for scandal-hit Toshiba Corp for cooking its
books over the past seven years, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Wednesday.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will
make the recommendation to the Financial Services Agency as
early as this month, the paper said.
Toshiba has set aside 8.4 billion yen for administrative
penalties, meaning the impact on its earnings would be minimal,
the Nikkei added.
Toshiba, whose business spans household electronics to
nuclear power, has said it inflated profits by about 155 billion
yen over roughly seven years, in what third-party investigators
blamed on over-reaching and a culture that discouraged employees
from questioning authority.
The recommended fine, which the Nikkei said could top 8
billion yen, would exceed the record fine of 1.6 billion yen
paid by industrial conglomerate IHI Corp in 2008 for
accounting-related violations, the Nikkei said.
Toshiba has since appointed more outsiders to its board of
directors, which this month said it had sued five former
executives over mismanagement.
($1 = 123.4300 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)