TOKYO Dec 7 Fifty individual shareholders of
Toshiba Corp sued the Japanese conglomerate in Tokyo on
Monday, seeking 301.99 million yen ($2.45 million) in damages
after the firm's stock plunged in the wake of a multi-billion
dollar accounting scandal.
The lawsuit against the company, as well as three former
chief executives and two chief financial officers, comes as
Toshiba shares hover about 40 percent lower than their value
before the company questioned its accounting in early April.
Toshiba later said it inflated profits by around 155 billion
yen over about seven years. A third-party probe blamed
aggressive earnings goals and a corporate culture that
discouraged employees from questioning superiors.
"Toshiba falsified its financial statements and misled
investors," the plaintiff group said in a complaint filed with
the Tokyo District Court. "Toshiba's fraud has done immeasurable
damage to the trust in a stock company system."
The lawyers representing the group from across the country,
which filed the lawsuit in Tokyo where Toshiba is based, said
over 40 more individual shareholders are preparing to sue
Toshiba later this month in Osaka and Fukuoka.
They also said there would be further lawsuits across the
country.
"The total number of plaintiffs is expected to come to
around 1,000 eventually," one of the lawyers said at a news
briefing after the filing.
A Toshiba spokesman declined to comment.
A similar lawsuit has been filed in the United States in
June.
In November, the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate sued five
former executives, including three former CEOs, for
mismanagement. An individual investor had previously said he
would sue executives including current CEO Masashi Muromachi
unless Toshiba did so itself.
