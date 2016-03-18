* Toshiba conducting stress test on nuclear business
TOKYO, March 18 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Friday it was looking at whether it would need to write
down its nuclear business given damage to the company's credit
profile after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.
The electronics conglomerate also confirmed a report that
U.S. authorities are probing accounting at its U.S. units,
although its Westinghouse nuclear power subsidiary denied that
its finances were under investigation.
Wanting to draw a line under the accounting scandal, Toshiba
has sought to move on to streamlining its businesses, whose poor
performances had been masked by years of false bookkeeping.
At a business strategy update on Friday, it unveiled an
extra 3,000 job cuts, taking its planned total to 14,000 - a
restructuring measure that comes on top of a $5.9 billion sale
of its medical equipment unit as well as the sale of its home
appliances business announced this week.
But the latest developments concerning its nuclear business
and the probe highlight that its accounting woes are far from
over.
While a stress test on its nuclear business last quarter had
shown that there was no need for a writedown, Toshiba said its
lower credit ratings and its weaker ability to procure funds had
prompted a new test.
Nuclear power providers usually fund new plants through
large-scale equity and bond issuance, making their
creditworthiness extremely important.
"We cannot gain lost trust and corporate value in just a
day. We don't know how long it will take," Chief Executive
Masashi Muromachi told a news conference.
The Asahi newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Toshiba
is considering a 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) writedown for
Westinghouse, fanning investor concerns that the value of assets
and goodwill related to the unit were overstated.
Nuclear power has become less popular since Toshiba's
acquisition of Westinghouse in 2006, especially in the aftermath
of the 2011 Fukushima disaster which prompted many countries to
freeze nuclear energy expansion plans.
Toshiba confirmed a Bloomberg report that several U.S. units
have received a request for information from the U.S. Department
of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding
accounting issues.
Muromachi said that he did not know what the U.S officials
were looking for.
U.S. authorities could exert jurisdiction because the case
involved U.S.-based Westinghouse, Bloomberg said but
Westinghouse strenuously denied this.
"To our knowledge, Westinghouse financial reporting is not
under investigation," Danny Roderick, chief executive of the
unit, said in a statement.
Focusing on nuclear energy and semiconductors to drive
growth, the 140-year-old firm forecast it would swing to an
operating profit of at least 120 billion yen for the year
starting in April, from an estimated loss of 430 billion yen for
the current business year.
It aims to lift operating profit to 270 billion yen in two
years time, it added.
