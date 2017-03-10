TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects
of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline
depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse
decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
"On the U.S. side, they have to decide about (whether to
file for) Chapter 11 quickly and until they do that, it seems it
is difficult for them to file their earnings," he told a regular
post-cabinet briefing.
Toshiba's shares were down 1 percent in morning trade after
his comments.
