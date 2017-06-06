TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp
rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi
newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy
its prized chip unit.
Broadcom has teamed up with U.S. buyout firm Silver Lake in
its bid for the chip business, sources have told Reuters
previously.
A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment on the Asahi
report.
Toshiba shares were up 2.7 percent at 262.5 yen as of 2438
GMT.
Toshiba was forced to put its asset on the block after cost
overruns at its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit left it
scrambling for cash.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates)