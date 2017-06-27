CHIBA, Japan, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp
is expected to face the wrath of shareholders at its
annual meeting on Wednesday after failing to sign a deal to sell
its flash memory chip unit by a self-imposed deadline.
The ailing Japanese conglomerate is rushing to sell the
prized unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its
bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit. It had promised to sign a
definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's
meeting.
But the preferred bidder, a group led by Japanese government
investors and including U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital,
has not agreed on conditions of the deal, two sources familiar
with the talks said. They requested anonymity as the
negotiations were confidential.
Some Toshiba board members are also concerned about
technology leaks to South Korean chip rival SK Hynix Inc
, which plans to join the Bain group by providing
financing, two sources said this week.
An ongoing legal dispute with Toshiba's chip partner Western
Digital Corp could also derail the $18 billion sale as
the U.S. company has sought a court injunction to block any deal
that does not have its consent.
Toshiba's top executives are expected to apologise to
shareholders for failing to present audited annual results after
a prolonged accounting investigation at Westinghouse.
Last week, it flagged a net loss of around $9 billion for
the year ended in March with negative shareholders' equity of
around $5.2 billion, both worse than expected.
Toshiba shares are set to be demoted to the second section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from Aug. 1, the latest in a series
of humiliating developments for a company in business for more
than 140 years.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Taro Fuse and Kentaro Hamada;
Editing by Richard Chang)