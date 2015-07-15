* Expects to book 300-400 bln yen in charges
* CEO to step down, over half of board to be replaced -
sources
* Third-party committee investigating role of top officials
By Taro Fuse
TOKYO, July 15 Toshiba Corp expects
300-400 billion yen ($2.4-3.2 billion) in charges related to
improper accounting in an expanding probe that is set to force
Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka to step down, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
The Japanese conglomerate has hired a third-party committee
to investigate past book-keeping practices which sources say led
to profits being overstated by more than 170 billion yen. That's
more than triple Toshiba's initial estimate of around 50 billion
yen.
The charges include six years of overstated profits
uncovered by the committee, as well as various writedowns, the
people told Reuters.
The company has been unable to finalise its accounts for the
past financial year and suspended its year-end dividend payout
due to the investigation. It was not clear how much of the
charges would be booked in the last year. Its net income in the
last fiscal year through March 2014 was 51 billion yen.
Other sources with knowledge of the probe have said
investigators were looking into the role that top officials
played in the irregularities, focusing on whether they had
knowingly encouraged wrongdoing. The committee is expected to
release its findings next week.
The scandal is a reminder that Japan Inc is still in the
early stages of a campaign backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
to improve corporate governance. Toshiba's shares have slumped
around 27 percent in Tokyo since April when the company first
disclosed irregularities in its books.
The independent committee is likely to say Toshiba needs a
governance overhaul, and more than half of its board including
Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki will likely be replaced along with
Tanaka at the next shareholders' meeting in September, sources
said on Wednesday. The sources declined to be identified because
they were not authorised to speak with media.
A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had not yet made any
decision on the matter and was waiting for the third-party
committee to release its findings.
AGGRESSIVE TARGETS
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate first disclosed
accounting irregularities in early April, two months after
financial regulators ordered a report on past bookkeeping.
Sources said previously that one theory investigators were
looking into was that executives, worried about the impact of
the 2011 Fukushima disaster on its nuclear unit, set overly
aggressive targets in new businesses such as smart metres and
electronic toll booths, encouraging the understating of costs
and overestimating of revenue.
It was not immediately clear who could replace Tanaka and
other directors. The company said last month that it was
considering appointing more outside directors to the board.
Ironically, Toshiba was one of the early companies in
opening up its board to outsiders with a quarter of its current
16 board members independent. Critics say the independent
members, including two former diplomats, likely lacked the
skills to contribute to strategy or rigour in oversight.
($1 = 123.4600 yen)
