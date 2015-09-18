TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's financial regulators are
investigating an Ernst & Young affiliate over its audit of
Toshiba Corp after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal at
the industrial and electronics conglomerate, the auditing firm
said on Friday.
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC said the Financial Services
Agency has been investigating staff involved with the audit of
Toshiba. It said it was also undergoing a routine biennial
inspection by regulators over its governance and overall
operations.
The scandal ranks as one of Japan's biggest corporate
scandals alongside the fraud discovered in 2011 at medical
equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also
an Ernst & Young ShinNihon client.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Stephen Coates)