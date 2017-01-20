TOKYO Jan 20 Toshiba Corp has started
the process to sell a minority stake in its profitable flash
memory chip business, expecting to fetch several billion dollars
as it faces a bigger-than-expected writedown for its U.S.
nuclear business, Kyodo News reported.
European private equity fund Permira and U.S. fund Bain
Capital are interested in the bid for what is expected to be the
sale of 20-30 percent of the memory chip business, which Toshiba
is expected to split off, Kyodo said, citing sources.
Earlier this week, the troubled conglomerate confirmed it
was discussing a spin-off of its memory chips business, but that
nothing had been decided yet.
Toshiba's financial crisis deepened as media reported it may
unveil a bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown for its U.S.
nuclear business, driving its shares down 16 percent on
Thursday.
The shares extended their loses on Friday, opening down 6.3
percent at 227.1 yen.
