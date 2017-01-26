TOKYO Jan 26 Toshiba Corp's upcoming
writedown for its U.S. nuclear business that has been hit by
cost overruns will be 680 billion yen ($6 billion), the Mainichi
newspaper reported, without citing sources.
Other domestic media have reported that the figure could be
as much as 700 billion yen, while sources have previously told
Reuters it could be more than 500 billion yen.
A Toshiba spokesman said that nothing concrete has been
decided yet. It plans to announce the size of the writedown on
Feb. 14 with its third-quarter results.
Toshiba is rushing to raise funds by the end of the
financial year in March as a massive charge could wipe out
shareholders equity that has shrunk to just $3 billion in the
wake of a 2015 accounting scandal.
The conglomerate's board will meet on Friday to approve
plans to make its core chip business a separate company and
hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen by selling a 20 percent
stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
($1 = 113.1600 yen)
