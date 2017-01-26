TOKYO Jan 27 Toshiba Corp faces a day
of reckoning on Friday, when it is expected to offer an initial
estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its
U.S. nuclear business, but this will be only a step in a series
of tough choices on the Japanese conglomerate's survival.
Toshiba's board meets to approve plans to spin off its
semiconductor business as a separate company, hoping to raise
more than 200 billion yen ($1.74 billion) by selling as much as
a fifth of the core money-making unit, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
But as the proceeds would be just a fraction of the hole
from cost overruns in its Westinghouse nuclear business - which
local media put at 680 billion yen ($6 billion) - the chip sale
would only be the start of a solution, which would require help
from Toshiba's banks and possibly the government-backed
Development Bank of Japan (DBJ).
Toshiba, which declined to comment on plans for its chip
business, says it will unveil the writedown on Feb. 14 when it
reports third-quarter results. In the meantime, it has been in
regular talks with its banks.
Potential buyers for the stake in the chip business include
private equity firms as well as business partner Western Digital
Corp, while it has also approached the DBJ for support,
sources have said.
Toshiba is rushing to raise funds by the end of the
financial year in March as a massive writedown could wipe out
shareholder equity that has shrunk to just $3 billion in the
wake of a 2015 accounting scandal.
Whether to sell part of the nuclear business at the heart of
its problems is a subject for discussion between Toshiba and its
lenders, people close to the situation say.
Toshiba estimates the value of its chip business - the
biggest NAND flash memory producer after Samsung Electronics
- at 1-1.5 trillion yen ($9-13 billion), said
another person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Toshiba Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa recently told the
company's main creditors of its plans, this person said, adding
Toshiba is also looking at selling other businesses.
Toshiba's main banks have agreed to not call in some loans
early for now even as recent downgrades of the firm's credit
ratings violate some provisions in debt agreements, people with
direct knowledge of the matter have said.
($1 = 114.7700 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)