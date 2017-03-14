TOKYO, March 14 Shares of Toshiba Corp fell 4 percent after sources said the electronics conglomerate was extending its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings as its auditors have not agreed to sign off on them.

The extension would be the second after Toshiba postponed it a month ago to probe potential problems at Westinghouse.

In early trading, Toshiba shares fell 4.1 percent to 206.1 yen, against the broader market's 0.1 percent decline.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)