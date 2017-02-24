BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
TOKYO Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the options that Toshiba was considering. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.