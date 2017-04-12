TOKYO, April 12 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Wednesday that a lack of clarity on why auditors did
not sign off on Toshiba Corp's earnings is problematic
for shareholders and financial markets.
Aso, who is also head of the country's financial regulator,
said this uncertainty could cause confusion for stock and bond
markets.
Aso also said he did not want investors to lose faith in
Japan's financial markets simply based on Toshiba's problems.
Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday
without an endorsement from its auditor and warned its very
survival was in doubt, deepening a prolonged crisis at the
industrial conglomerate.
