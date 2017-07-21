FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Toshiba to book 40 billion yen net profit from sale of Landis+Gyr shares
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 21, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 2 days ago

Toshiba to book 40 billion yen net profit from sale of Landis+Gyr shares

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would book a net profit of 40 billion yen ($357.3 million) from the sale of its 60 percent stake in Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr in the year ending March, 2018.

Landis+Gyr shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Friday. The IPO was triggered after Toshiba signaled earlier this month it wanted to sell its stake in Landis+Gyr to raise cash.

The state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan will also sell its 40 percent stake in Landis+Gyr, Toshiba said.

($1 = 111.9500 yen)

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.