Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa and other senior sompany officials at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 30, according to a statement posted on the Japanese company's website.

The statement, posted on its website on March 3 yet dated March 15, said the meeting would be held at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba from 10 a.m. (0100 GMT.)

A Toshiba spokesman said the company intended to send the meeting notification to shareholders on March 15.

