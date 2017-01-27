UPDATE 1-Oil dips as ongoing glut outweighs strong start to summer driving
* But ongoing high output, inventories drag on fuel use (Re-leads with lower prices, adds comment)
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
Toshiba was expected to offer on Friday an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* But ongoing high output, inventories drag on fuel use (Re-leads with lower prices, adds comment)
SEOUL, May 30 South Korea will halt operations at eight of the country's older coal-fired power plants for a month in June as part of measures to tackle air pollution, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.