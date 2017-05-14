(Adds background)
By Tom Hals and Jessica DiNapoli
WILMINGTON, Del/NEW YORK May 14 The owners of
the unfinished Vogtle power plant in Georgia led by Southern Co
agreed to cap Toshiba Corp's responsibility for
its guarantees on the much-delayed nuclear project, helping ease
the Japanese electronics maker's financial stress, people
familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The agreement pegs Toshiba's guarantees for the unfinished
Vogtle plant at about $3.6 billion, payable over at least three
years, the people said, adding the deal was not yet final.
The deal is also contingent on the owners of the incomplete
V.C. Summer power plant in South Carolina, including utility
company SCANA Corp, coming to a similar agreement with
Toshiba, said the people, who could not be identified because
the talks are not public.
Toshiba's Westinghouse subsidiary is building the nuclear
power plants for the U.S. utility companies, but filed
bankruptcy in March because of cost overruns.
Toshiba's public shares have fallen by more than 40 percent,
since it disclosed it would likely have to record billions in
writedowns related to its U.S. nuclear business late last year.
It said last month there was "substantial doubt"
about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Toshiba had said bankruptcy for Westinghouse would allow it
to limit further exposure to costs at the projects. Reaching
agreements with the owners is an important step toward resolving
the company's financial problems. The company is also selling
its chip business, estimated to be worth at least $17.7 billion
to plug a $9 billion hole in its accounts.
Toshiba and Westinghouse declined to comment. SCANA did not
immediately return a request for comment.
"We remain in discussions with Toshiba to add structure to
their payment obligation under the $3.68 billion parent
guarantee," said Jacob Hawkins, a spokesman for Southern Co's
Georgia Power unit. "We will take all actions necessary to hold
Westinghouse and Toshiba accountable for their financial
obligations, including the parent guarantee."
Southern Co said on Friday it would take over management of
the Vogtle project from Westinghouse, after Westinghouse rejects
its construction contract in bankruptcy.
It is more cost-effective for both the Vogtle and V.C.
Summer nuclear power plants to be completed together, the people
said. Southern is assessing the cost to complete the project.
The plants are the first nuclear projects to be built in the
United States. in more than 30 years.
Toshiba had first tallied nearly $7 billion in contingent
liabilities and guarantees stemming from the nuclear projects.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del. and Jessica DiNapoli
in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)