TOKYO, July 6 Shares in Japan's Toshiba Corp
fell 5 percent in early Monday trade on fears that an
ongoing third-party investigation into past accounting practices
was finding more irregularities than previously expected.
A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that
Toshiba may need to mark down past earnings by over 100 billion
yen ($818 million), more than double earlier estimates.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the newly discovered
errors, related to computer parts procurement, could see an
earnings mark down of around 150 billion yen.
In a statement on Saturday, Toshiba said it had no
information to disclose now, citing the ongoing investigation.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, fell to as low as 402.0 yen
in early trade, or down 22 percent since the company disclosed
the internal investigation in early April. The Nikkei average
was down 1.3 percent.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year
that ended in March due to the probe. It has also skipped its
year-end dividend to shareholders.
The investigation had previously found inappropriate
bookkeeping in areas such as highway electronic toll collection
systems, power meters and semiconductors likely led to profits
being overstated by nearly 55 billion yen in recent years.
The company has said irregularities found so far included
not booking appropriate losses and expenses, as well as
underestimating material costs.
The investigation is expected to conclude in mid-July.
The accounting probe is Toshiba's second in less then two
years. In October 2013, it announced that it found its medical
subsidiary, Toshiba Medical information Systems, had overstated
results for several years.
($1 = 122.3100 yen)
