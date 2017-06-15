Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's decision-making process, the second source added.
The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.
Toshiba declined to comment.
BENGALURU Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal.