TOKYO, June 21 The Japanese trade ministry is in
talks with Western Digital Corp about the U.S. firm
joining a government-led consortium chosen as the preferred
bidder for Toshiba Corp's chip business, people
familiar with the matter said.
Western Digital, which jointly operates Toshiba's main chip
plant, has sought a court injunction to prevent its partner from
selling its chip business without the U.S. firm's consent.
The consortium has told Toshiba it needs to resolve its
legal dispute with Western Digital Corp before it will
invest in the firm's chip unit, separate people briefed on the
matter said.
The group consists of a state-backed fund, the Innovation
Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), the Development Bank of Japan
(DBJ), as well as U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and the core
banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
are set to provide financing.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taro Fuse; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)