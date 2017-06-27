BRIEF-Assured Guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on PREPA's RSA
WILMINGTON, Del, June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in its in $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.
The two companies have been sparring over a 2015 deal in which Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, bought the nuclear construction business of Chicago Bridge but later sought an adjustment to the closing deal price. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Board is of the view that the co is currently unable to demonstrate that it is able to continue as a going concern