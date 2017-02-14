Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
Toshiba said in a statement it needs to look at allegations that Westinghouse's management exerted inappropriate pressure over the calculation of assets and liabilities for the nuclear construction company it bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron.
Toshiba was due to announce quarterly earnings on Tuesday but now says it wants an extension, which if approved would extend the deadline to March 14.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal.