March 17 Westinghouse Electric Co, a U.S. unit
of Toshiba Corp, denied a media report that indicated
the nuclear unit's finances were possibly being investigated by
the U.S. government.
According to a Bloomberg report, Toshiba was under
investigation by the U.S. authorities over accounting related to
its Westinghouse nuclear power operations.
"To our knowledge, Westinghouse financial reporting is not
under investigation," Chief Executive Danny Roderick said in a
statement.
However, Toshiba said its U.S. units have received a request
for information from U.S. authorities regarding accounting
issues.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)