TOKYO, March 29 U.S. nuclear developer
Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection
from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles with losses that have
thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis,
people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.
Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse, crippled by cost overruns at
two U.S. projects in Georgia and South Carolina, will file for
protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the
people told Reuters on Tuesday.
One of the sources has direct knowledge of the decision and
one has been briefed on the matter.
Toshiba media representatives could not immediately be
reached for comment outside office hours.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Taro Fuse; Editing by William
Mallard)