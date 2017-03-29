March 29 If utilities in Georgia or South Carolina decide not to complete
nuclear power reactors under construction by Westinghouse Electric Co following its
bankruptcy, those units would join a long list of abandoned U.S. nuclear projects.
Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp, is building two
reactors for Georgia Power and partners at the Vogtle site in Georgia and two for South
Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) and its partner in South Carolina.
The utilities, units of Southern Co (Georgia Power) and Scana Corp
(SCE&G), have not canceled the reactor projects but said they were evaluating options.
All 99 of the reactors now in service in the United States were started before the
Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania in 1979.
At that time, utilities had construction permits from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission (NRC) to build around 97 reactors, most of which were already under
construction. The utilities only put in service 53 of those reactors.
See below for a list of reactors that were never finished after obtaining a
construction permit from the NRC, according to data from the NRC and Reuters:
Plant Utility State Size (megawatt Cancel
electric) Date
Shearon Harris 2 Carolina Power & Light Co NC 900 1983
Shearon Harris 3 Carolina Power & Light Co NC 900 1981
Shearon Harris 4 Carolina Power & Light Co NC 900 1981
Zimmer 1 Cincinnati Gas & Electric Co OH 810 1984
Midland 1 Consumers Power Co MI 492 1986
Midland 2 Consumers Power Co MI 818 1986
Cherokee 1 Duke Power Co SC 1,280 1983
Cherokee 2 Duke Power Co SC 1,280 1982
Cherokee 3 Duke Power Co SC 1,280 1982
Washington Nuclear 1 Energy Northwest WA 1,266 1995
Washington Nuclear 3 Energy Northwest WA 1,242 1995
Washington Nuclear 4 Energy Northwest WA 1,218 1982
Washington Nuclear 5 Energy Northwest WA 1,242 1982
Grand Gulf 2 Entergy Nuclear Operations Inc MS 1,250 1990
Vogtle 3 Georgia Power Co GA 1,113 1974
Vogtle 4 Georgia Power Co GA 1,113 1974
River Bend 2 Gulf States Utilities Co LA 934 1984
Clinton 2 Illinois Power Co IL 933 1983
Forked River 1 Jersey Central Power & Light Co NJ 1,070 1980
Jamesport 1 Long Island Lighting Co NY 1,150 1980
Jamesport 2 Long Island Lighting Co NY 1,150 1980
* Shoreham Long Island Lighting Co NY 820 1989
Bailly 1 Northern Indiana Public Service Co IN 645 1981
Tyrone 2 Northern States Power Co WI 1,150 1974
Seabrook 2 Public Service Co of New Hampshire NH 1,198 1988
Hope Creek 2 Public Service Electric & Gas Co DE 1,067 1981
Marble Hill 1 Public Service of Indiana IN 1,130 1985
Marble Hill 2 Public Service of Indiana IN 1,130 1985
Sterling Rochester Gas & Electric Corp NY 1,150 1980
Bellefonte 1 Tennessee Valley Authority AL 1,235 1988
Bellefonte 2 Tennessee Valley Authority AL 1,235 1988
Hartsville A1 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,233 1984
Hartsville A2 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,233 1984
Hartsville B1 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,233 1982
Hartsville B2 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,233 1982
Phipps Bend 1 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,220 1982
Phipps Bend 2 Tennessee Valley Authority TN 1,220 1982
Yellow Creek 1 Tennessee Valley Authority MS 1,285 1984
Yellow Creek 2 Tennessee Valley Authority MS 1,285 1984
Callaway 2 Union Electric Co MD 1,150 1981
North Anna 3 Virginia Electric & Power Co VA 907 1982
North Anna 4 Virginia Electric & Power Co VA 907 1980
Surry 3 Virginia Electric & Power Co VA 882 1977
Surry 4 Virginia Electric & Power Co VA 882 1977
* Long Island Lighting Co, or LILCO, finished the Shoreham reactor but was not able to
operate it commercially due to opposition in New York.
