* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
SAN FRANCISCO May 12 Southern Co's Georgia Power and Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse have reached a tentative deal to transfer project management of the expansion of a Georgia nuclear power plant to units of Southern Co, Georgia Power said in a statement on Friday.
The interim agreement until June 3 will allow construction of the Vogtle plant expansion to continue, it said.
Westinghouse Electric Co filed for bankruptcy in March, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction, including at the Georgia project and another in South Carolina.
The new interim service agreement allows Westinghouse to transfer project management to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power, which are both units of Southern Co, after a current construction contract is rejected in Westinghouse's bankruptcy.
The Georgia project is owned by a group of utilities led by Southern Co. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Intimation of initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), appointment of interim resolution professional (IRP)