BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO Jan 27 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it had chosen PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as its auditor from the business year starting April 1, replacing Ernst & Young's local affiliate after a debilitating accounting scandal last year.
Toshiba also said it had paid the 7.37 billion yen ($62.32 million) fine imposed by Japan's financial regulators for the accounting irregularities.
($1 = 118.2700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.