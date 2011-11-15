(Adds details, background)

TOKYO, Nov 15 Amkor Technology Inc will delay its purchase of a Toshiba Corp semiconductor assembly plant in Malaysia due to Thai flooding, which has forced the Japanese company to divert some production to Malaysia, the companies said on Tuesday.

The companies had said in September they expected to complete the transaction by early January 2012.

Amkor said at that time the price of the deal was expected to be around 6.2 billion yen ($81 million) plus the repayment of certain debt, although a final figure had not been set.

Toshiba will move production of discrete components at a flood-hit Thai factory to the Malaysia plant in the first quarter of 2012, after it has secured the necessary equipment, Toshiba spokesman Keisuke Omori said.

He said it was not known how long the replacement production would continue in Malaysia. Some of the Thai output has also been shifted to Japan, he said.

The Malaysia plant currently assembles power devices produced by Toshiba's Kaga semiconductor plant in Japan. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann)