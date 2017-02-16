TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

Takeshi Kunibe was speaking at a news conference as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.

SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)