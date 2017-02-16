Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, one of the main lenders to Toshiba Corp, will provide as much support as possible to the troubled electronics conglomerate, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
Takeshi Kunibe was speaking at a news conference as chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association.
SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.