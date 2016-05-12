May 12 Toshiba Corp :

* Says the wholly owned subsidiary of joint venture (TSST)which was established by the company and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., initiates civil rehabilitation procedures

* Says the company and Samsung Electronics holds a 51 percent and a 49 percent stake in the Korea-based JV (TSST) respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/swg3lO

