TOKYO May 22 Toshiba Corp said on
Thursday it aimed to boost annual sales by 1 trillion yen ($9.85
billion) to 7.5 trillion yen by the financial year ending in
March 2017 as it increases sales to business customers and
boosts revenues outside Japan.
Toshiba, a leading supplier of flash memory chips used in
smartphones and tablet computers, also said in its latest
multi-year business plan that it aims to earn 450 billion yen in
operating profit and 200 billion yen in net profit in the
2016/17 business year.
In the year ended on March 31, it made an operating profit
of 290.8 billion yen and net profit of 50.8 billion yen.
($1 = 101.4950 Japanese Yen)
