TOKYO, July 21 Toshiba Corp's chief
executive, who stepped down on Tuesday after an independent
investigation found he played a role in accounting
irregularities, said his replacement by the company's chairman
would be temporary.
In a news conference, CEO and President Hisao Tanaka said
Chairman Masahi Muromachi will take on the role "as a temporary
measure".
The investigation results released on Monday said Toshiba
had overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22
billion) over several years, roughly triple Toshiba's initial
estimate of the misreporting.
