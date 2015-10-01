S.Korean stocks end at record high on French election relief, won firmer
SEOUL, May 8 South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday as centrist Emmanuel Macron's French presidential election win boosted risk appetite.
TOKYO Oct 1 Toshiba Corp may lay off staff in its underperforming home appliances, TV and PC businesses and seek partnerships for its nuclear operations to overhaul the company after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"The latest accounting problems might have been driven by the fact that some of our businesses have lost earnings power. We must urgently take action in these businesses," Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told a roundtable of reporters.
As part of its overhaul, Toshiba has launched a new management team, which won approval from shareholders on Wednesday. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SYDNEY/PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 8 A cyclone bearing down on New Caledonia in the South Pacific was upgraded on Monday to a category five storm, the most destructive wind-speed level, prompting local authorities to order people to stay indoors and take shelter.