TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp's newly
appointed chief executive said he would stick with the Japanese
industrial conglomerate's target for nuclear power plant orders,
dismissing scepticism among analysts who say the target is too
ambitious.
"It's achievable," Satoshi Tsunakawa told reporters on
Thursday, a day after assuming the top post, when asked about
the company's goal of building 45 nuclear power reactors
globally by the business year ending March 2031.
Tsunakawa said a fight against global warming and growing
energy use in emerging economies was bolstering demand for
nuclear power, and would help Toshiba meet the target set by his
predecessor Masashi Muromachi.
Muromachi stepped down after a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal last year highlighted weaknesses in a number of
Toshiba's varied operations, which include laptops, television
sets, flash memory chips and nuclear reactors.
The scandal prompted Toshiba to slash costs throughout its
business and sell off its medical devices division. The
restructuring effectively left nuclear power and flash memory
chips as Toshiba's core operations, although many analysts have
said neither are strong growth drivers.
Masako Kuwahara, senior analyst at Moody's Investors
Service, saw little chance of Toshiba meeting its reactor orders
target as many countries froze nuclear energy expansion plans
after a meltdown in 2011 at a plant in Fukushima, Japan.
"Given strong anti-nuclear-power sentiment after the
Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 and delays in plant
construction, we believe this target is unrealistic," she said.
Tsunakawa said Toshiba based the target on an assumption
that at least 300 new nuclear power reactors will be needed by
2030, and that Toshiba could win 15 percent of the contracts to
build them.
Toshiba, which owns U.S. nuclear power engineering company
Westinghouse, has built 112 reactors globally, or 26 percent of
all 431 reactors installed worldwide.
Its competitors include the U.S.-Japan alliance of General
Electric Co and Hitachi Ltd, Japan's Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd and France's Areva SA.
