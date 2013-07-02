TOKYO, July 2 Toshiba Corp said on
Tuesday it will expand a NAND flash memory chip production
facility in Yokkaichi, in central Japan, with construction to
start in August of this year and be completed in the summer of
2014.
Toshiba said it will spend nearly 30 billion yen ($300
million) for the expansion.
Toshiba's incoming President Hisao Tanaka had flagged a
possible expansion of the facility in a recent interview, as
demand has picked up this year for the chips, used in
smartphones and memory cards, while a weaker yen has bolstered
Toshiba's competitiveness towards rival Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.