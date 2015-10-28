* Toshiba to pull out of image sensor, white LED businesses
TOKYO, Oct 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
on Wednesday it will sell its image sensor business to Sony Corp
and overhaul its unprofitable semiconductor businesses
as it works to recover from a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
Toshiba will sell its image sensor manufacturing plant in
Oita, southern Japan, to Sony by the end of the fiscal year
through March and pull out of the sensor business, the company
said in a joint statement. Sony will take on the sensor
business' 1,100 workers, the two companies said.
The deal was worth around 20 billion yen ($166.15 million),
according to a company source familiar with the matter. The
source requested anonymity because the companies did not
disclose it publicly.
Toshiba also said it will withdraw from the white
light-emitting diode (LED) business, part of its semiconductor
division.
The moves amount to the first restructuring steps Toshiba
has announced since it said earlier this year that it had
overstated earnings in a wide range of businesses including
chips, television sets and personal computers over seven years.
For Sony, the acquisition of Toshiba's image sensor business
would further solidify its already dominant position in the
industry.
Sony controls about 40 percent of the market for
complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, a
type of integrated circuit that converts light into electrical
signals.
($1 = 120.3700 yen)
